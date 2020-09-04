INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Mayor Ronnie Parker amended his Declaration of Disaster & Order Thursday to include some new rules that will remain in effect for at least the next week.

The following revisions were made:

All City of Ingleside boat ramps are closed as of 8 a.m. Thursday, April 9, 2020, until further notice.

All retail businesses which remain lawfully open must install plastic “cough shields” at cash registers and all employees of such businesses who come into contact with the customers of such a business, including those who operate the cash registers and others who come into contact with customers of the business, must at all times while performing such duties that bring them into contact with customers wear masks which cover the nose and mouth of such employee. The word “contact” means close physical proximity, within 6 feet of a customer. Physical touching is not required.

Social distancing: No persons, except members of the same household, shall be closer than six (6) feet among or between each other.

This Order will remain in effect for seven consecutive days unless extended or cancelled by the Mayor of Ingleside.

You can read the full order at www.inglesidetx.gov.

