Revive the Drive project nearing completion, scheduled to be done this summer

It's been 16 months in the making, but this renovation of Ocean Drive is almost at its end.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the last 16 months, drivers have dealt with construction on Ocean Drive. But that project is finally nearing its end.

The 'Revive the Drive' project aimed to renew the water-side street from Ennis Joslin all the way to I-37. That's nearly 15 miles of roadway.

A majority of the work has included structural and mill overlay for a smoother driving surface, as well as new signs, bike lanes, crosswalks, and traffic control.

According to the City of Corpus Christi's Engineering Services Department, that project is now in its final stage. We spoke with Brett Van Hazel, Assistant Director of Construction Management, to find out what the project's been like.

"We've had some challenges, but it's a lot of work and it's been done in a reasonable amount of time," said Hazel. "The quality of work has been very high, and the contractor has done a great job working with all the constraints that we've put in front of them."

The reconstruction process for the roadway from Ennis Joslin Road to Louisiana Avenue is scheduled to be finished within the next two weeks. The stretch from there to I-37 will be completed this summer.

