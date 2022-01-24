Owner Heath Everett says he just wants his dog back and is offering a $1,500 reward for Donut's return, no questions asked.

HOUSTON — After armed thieves stole "Donut" the dog in broad daylight, his owner is offering a $1,500 reward in hopes of getting him back.

Video shows thieves stealing Donut at the Presidential Car Wash on FM 1960 and Treaschwig Road at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Owner Heath Everett said the thieves even brought scissors to cut Donut's leash.

Surveillance video showed the thieves pulling up to the gas station in a black, four-door vehicle, jumping out and running into an open bay, and running out carrying the dog before driving away.

Everett said Donut is an 8-month-old exotic bully, a breed with American bully, bulldog and pitbull features. He said he paid $2,500 for him and brought Donut to work with him every day, where people would often ask questions about the dog.

"I probably talked to the people who stole him, and that's what's so crazy," Everett said. "That's why I think they how they knew he was young and he wouldn't try to attack them because if you look at him, he kinda looks intimidating."

Everett said he just wants his dog back and is offering a $1,500 reward for Donut's return, no questions asked.

A captain with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said they are investigating the incident and they do have some leads. If you can help find Donut, contact the Precinct 4 office.