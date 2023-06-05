Beeville's Rialto Theatre plans to open modernized lobby in 3 months

The city's historical landmark has made it past the century mark.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rialto Theatre in Beeville was built more than 100 years ago. Since then, a preservation association has been making plans for rejuvenation.

Board members met earlier this week to discuss their goals on completing the modernized lobby of the Rialto Theatre in 3 to 4 months.

President of the Hall-Rialto Preservation Association, Mark Parsons spoke with 3NEWS and said, "This isn't our theater, it's the community's theater."

Beeville's historical landmark has made it past the century mark. Parsons said, "It was the flagship theater of Hall Industries Theatres. This was the first one that they had. State-of-the-art. It had of course, air conditioning."

Parsons said his team has been working with the Texas Historical Commission to make necessary adjustments after a fire in 1936.

"We have to keep the façade, the outside part, true to itself, not change that, however, the interior, like I said, we can repurpose that. Which is what we need to do to be ADA-compliant," Parsons explained.

One of the plans underway is revamping the lobby for more intimate functions.

"We're hoping within the next 3-4 months, we might have the lobby finished up," Parsons said. "We've done quite a bit of work. Robert and his crew have opened up from the lobby area to the barber shop." .

Robert Beck is a board member on the Rialto Theatre project, he told 3NEWS, "We also want to have some old movies too, once in a while. Just things where people can have fun and be entertained in a small town."

Beck told 3NEWS big plans require large budgets.

"It's a fight to be able to continue to earn the money that we need," he said.

Parsons added, "$1.3 million has been put in the infrastructure, both the electrical, plumbing, as well as fire suppression."

With the help of grants, the team gets closer to meeting their goals of reopening revamped sections of the venue.

Parsons said, "We're always anxious for more volunteers, more financial help especially. So, whatever they can do to help the theater reopen, we're more than welcome to entertain that idea."

Beck added, "We'd like to get people involved in hometown. Their hometown theater."

If you would like to help the preservation team, or learn how you can be a volunteer, contact Mark Parsons at this number: 361-358-3859.

