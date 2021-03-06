Firefighters beat police officers in rib eating contest at the Texas Roadhouse

This annual event is all in an effort to raise awareness for the "Tip-A-Cop" program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the media squared off against the Corpus Christi Police and Fire Departments in the annual rib eating contest at the Texas Roadhouse on Thursday.

3News First Edition Reporter Mariah Gallegos chowed down on some ribs. Sure it was tasty, but she also had a great reason for doing it.

"That was a lot harder and I like ribs, but you know what, that was something I was not prepared for and now I can say I am,"

"We're not bragging or anything," "We come hungry and we come prepared."

The firefighters took the win in the contest. This an annual event and it's all in an effort to raise awareness for the "Tip-a-Cop" program going on Thursday at the Texas Roadhouse.

Law enforcement officers will be volunteering as wait staff and taking tips. All of the money raised will go to support Special Olympics South Texas.

