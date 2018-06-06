It was quite a sight at the Texas Roadhouse Restaurant in Corpus Christi Wednesday afternoon as police, firefighters and members of the media chowed down on barbecued ribs.

The groups gathered for the fifth annual rib-eating competition benefiting Special Olympics Texas.

There were four members per team, and all had a stack of ribs. The anchor had to eat about six.

The competition started five years ago when the Texas Roadhouse approached Special Olympics Texas about doing something fun with first responders and the media that could help bring money to the nonprofit. Team Media left with empty plates and empty hands because team Corpus Christi Fire Department took home the trophy for the third year in a row.

If you are hungry, take your families to the Texas Roadhouse. There will be officers bringing around envelopes for any change you may have for a donation. The officers' goal is about $2,000 that will all go to Special Olympics Texas.

