Corpus Christi (KIII News) — City crews worked overnight to put the finishing touches on Chaparral Street downtown, transforming it from a one-way to a two-way street.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at the intersection of Taylor and Chaparral streets to celebrate the project's completion. Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the event with the details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII