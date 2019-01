Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The new W.C. Andrews Elementary School in the Gregory-Portland Independent School District opened its doors Monday after a ribbon cutting celebration.

"Trying to move the school, the curriculum, the students mid-school year is challenging. However, the teachers and several administrators came together to make it happen, so we're excited for the kids," school board President Victor Hernandez said.

The new campus is located at 4015 Moore Avenue.