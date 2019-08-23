CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Windsor Park Elementary School is ready to open the doors to their new campus for the first day of school on Monday.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to celebrate the completion of their new building, which comes thanks to the voter approved Bond 2014 project.

The new elementary school design includes science, computer and art labs, as well as a music room and media center. It has a 750-student capacity and is the final project from Bond 2014.

