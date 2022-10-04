Corpus Christi holding ribbon cutting for Casa de Mañana Apartments

The income-based apartments are for households below 30% of median income.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Prospera Community Housing Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Casa de Mañana Apartments Monday morning.

The ceremony will take place at the apartment building on 4702 Old Brownsville Rd, Monday, Apr. 11 at 10:00 a.m.

The Casa de Mañana Apartment building is a 99-unit multi-family rental complex for households below 30% of the area's median income.

