Corpus Christi holding ribbon cutting for Casa de Mañana Apartments

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and Prospera Community Housing Services will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Casa de Mañana Apartments Monday morning.
The ceremony will take place at the apartment building on 4702 Old Brownsville Rd, Monday, Apr. 11 at 10:00 a.m.
The Casa de Mañana Apartment building is a 99-unit multi-family rental complex for households below 30% of the area's median income.
You can learn more at prosperahcs.org.
