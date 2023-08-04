Rick Torres is out as Kingsville police chief

His last day is Aug. 8.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville Police Department Chief Ricardo Torres is out after 35 years.

Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin tells 3NEWS that Torres walked into his office Tuesday morning and handed in his retirement letter. His last day is Aug. 8.



Torres, who has been the city's chief for nearly 20 years, was put on paid administrative leave in July.

McLaughlin would not confirm what the accusations against Torres are.

"I can tell you that the city is in receipt of the confidential report of findings from our outside attorney that did the investigation," he said. "I'm, still reviewing those to determine what needs to be accomplished to rectify any issues that may be problematic for the city within the department, and that's all I can really comment about that."

The accusations against Torres could end up going unanswered.

"I can't go after a person no longer in city employment even if I had justification to do so," he said.

McLaughlin said it took time for the investigation to be complete, so a determination on Torres' status before he announced his retirement had not been made.

"I haven't made a ruling yet," he said. "I've been focused on a lot of other areas while the investigation into chief Ricardo Torres has been ongoing, and now that I have the findings, I will work with my legal department to figure out what is my way forward for the department for any corrective action departmentwide."