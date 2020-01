EDROY, Texas — The South Texas Trail Rides have kept a special tradition going for 61 years -- a week-long horseback journey to San Antonio.

While the riders do not hit the trail until Friday morning, they are making their way to Edroy for a kick-off party.

3News reporter Madeleine Dart was Live in Edroy to look at the fun night ahead.

