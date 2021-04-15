Fair Housing Month: What are your rights?

The Federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination against someone buying a home, renting, or even seeking financing based on race or religion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of April happens to be Fair Housing Month. It's a time that marks passage back in 1968 of the Federal Fair Housing Act.

The City of Corpus Christi has a unit that investigates whenever there's a violation reported.

So what are your rights under the law?

The Fair Housing Act makes it against the law to refuse to rent or sell you a home based on factors like race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, and familial status.

"You can't be denied housing because you have small children, that includes a lender, they can't deny you for those reasons or a landlord," said Jennifer Buxton who is the assistant director of grant monitoring for the City of Corpus Christi.

Sometimes fair housing still requires enforcement and that is where the Corpus Christi Fair Housing Unit steps in.

"We have fair housing officers who investigate that claim, they go through the documentation that's provided by the renter, they call the landlord, they try to figure out what happened, what the intent was, then they come to a resolution," said Buxton.

Which is why it's important to know your rights.

Buxton said many times, cases are reported because the landlord simply doesn't know the law and the solution ends up being an easy fix.

"Making sure maybe a service animal is allowed, because it's possible the landlord said no pets, but the person needs to have a service animal for a disability, so it could be educating the landlord about that pet, or putting the tenet on the first floor for better access because they have a walker," said Buxton.

She said the city's fair housing unit offers that education and training thanks to a government grant.

"Not only as a corrective action as a result of an investigation, but if there is a landlord out there who says I have a lot of property management staff. I want them to be more educated in fair housing. our staff will set that up and provide it to them," said Buxton.

Something else to keep in mind, the law only applies to landlords who have four or more properties according to Buxton.

"So if you are a small landlord the fair housing law does not apply to you, a big apartment complex you bet, a landlord who has half a dozen homes across the city it will apply to them.

with a few exceptions to the rule," said Buxton.

You can file a claim if you believe you were turned down because of discrimination by calling (361) 826-3190 or go online to www.cctexas.com/fairhousing to fill out a form.

