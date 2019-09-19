CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tool meant to help fight crime is sparking questions about your privacy.

The doorbell camera company, Ring, has partnered up with over 400 law enforcement agencies across the U.S., allowing them to use their cameras.

The Corpus Christi Police Department and the Aransas Pass Police Department are said to be part of the internship.

A burglar can be seen walking up to a home which could be seen doorbell camera.

The Neighbor's by Ring app allows you to post and share video with others around you so that you can be on alert.

Police have said that Ring has been useful.

Doorbell cameras have captured everything from alleged porch pirates to possible car burglars.

"I equate the Neighborhood App to us using Facebook Twitter to using or the Next Door app. Its something great for our community to let us know about incidents let their neighbors know," Lt. Michael Pena said.

An e-mail sent to 3News from an advocacy group called Fight for the Future raised concerns whether the partnership invaded privacy rights and civil liberties.

"We don't see anything the community doesn't post. we can not look through your ring doorbell and see what is going on on your porch," Pena said.

Pena said that anyone could use the Neighbors App even if you don't own a doorbell camera. The Neighbors App does not identify your name or address if you make a post and its up to you if you want to share your video.

"The video is only what has been submitted to us by the owners of that video we can't just send someone a message and say send us that video. The video owner is also the victim. They will let us know they were a victim of a crime and supply us with a video," Pena said.

According to Pena, in some instances, police can reach out to Ring to request video.

For the police to receive video, they must have approval from the actual owner.

"Ring will send that to the video owner requesting that vide. If the owner of that video wants to share it, then they share it through Ring to us. If they don't want to share it then they don't have to," Pena said.

