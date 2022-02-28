Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents stop three failed smuggling attempts

On Feb. 27, RGV agents located near Linn, Texas attempted to conduct an inspection of a Nissan Titan, but the vehicle failed to yield and a chase ensued.

EDINBURG, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol stopped three migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 19 arrests.

According to a news release from RGV Public Affairs, on Feb. 25, a vehicle approached the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint, where after secondary inspection, showed that the passenger was illegally present in the United States.

Authorities also found a pistol along with several narcotics while searching the front seat of the vehicle.

The driver and passengers were arrested and the narcotics were handed over to the Brooks County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 27, RGV agents located near Linn, Texas attempted to conduct an inspection of a Nissan Titan, but the vehicle failed to yield and a chase ensued.

The vehicle soon came to a stop and multiple individuals including the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. As the search continued, four noncitizens were apprehended, with the driver still not accounted for.

A few hours later an RGV unmanned aircraft system observed several individuals attempting to load into a white truck near the Rio Grande in Roma, Texas.

After responding, agents intercepted the vehicle and apprehended 12 migrants who were from areas such as El Salvador, Guatemala, Romania and Mexico.

The driver was still not accounted for and all other individuals were processed accordingly.

