Rio Grande Valley confirms first case of monkeypox

Officials in Nueces County have not confirmed a case of the virus, but said they are staying ready.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South of the Coastal Bend in the Rio Grande Valley, officials in Cameron County have confirmed their first case of monkeypox.

The person is said to be at home isolating, and was first alerted that he had the virus thanks to testing at an area clinic.

3NEWS was told that person did develop skin lesions as well as other mild symptoms and is being monitored by health officials there.

Nueces County officials said they have a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccines, a two dose vaccine with each shot given about four weeks apart.

However, it is only offered to people who qualify under the higher risk criteria. Officials in Nueces County have not confirmed a case of the virus, but said they are staying ready.

