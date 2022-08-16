Rio Grande Valley confirms first case of monkeypox

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — South of the Coastal Bend in the Rio Grande Valley, officials in Cameron County have confirmed their first case of monkeypox.
The person is said to be at home isolating, and was first alerted that he had the virus thanks to testing at an area clinic.
3NEWS was told that person did develop skin lesions as well as other mild symptoms and is being monitored by health officials there.
Nueces County officials said they have a limited supply of the monkeypox vaccines, a two dose vaccine with each shot given about four weeks apart.
However, it is only offered to people who qualify under the higher risk criteria. Officials in Nueces County have not confirmed a case of the virus, but said they are staying ready.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- CCISD gets a 'B' in Texas Education Agency's 2022 accountability ratings
- Clogged storm drains resulted in flooding on Airline Road Sunday, City officials say
- Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice
- Violence at La Palmera Mall being investigated for ties to prior shooting, bank robbery
- Classroom Challenges: An inside look at security and safety across Coastal Bend school districts
- New Harbor Bridge at risk of 'collapse' under current design, TxDOT says
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.