Rise in egg prices, impacting local bakers

For small business owners like Kate Low, the cost of eggs rising, is not only costing her more, it's costing her customers more too.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu.

This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry.

For small business owners like Kate Low, the owner of Snake Farm Pie Company. The cost of eggs rising, is not only costing her more, but it's costing her customers more as well.

Snake Farm Pie Co. began as a stress reliever for Ingleside teacher, Kate Low. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It's been two and a half years, during the midst of COVID-19, I got sent home from school."

Finding ways to keep herself busy, Low wanted to bring smiles to the community. "I couldn't hardly sit still so I started baking pies to boost morale in the community, and people started buy them." Low said.

She has made almost 20 thousand pies since she started. "It's absolutely crazy," Low added.

With great success comes challenges. Especially with the rise in cost of eggs. "I didn't realize how many eggs I went through 'til literally the price doubled and I was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Low said.

She doesn't have an account with a commercial distributor, which means she is buying eggs from the grocery store. Low told 3NEWS, "They've gone up about 120% since I started my business two and a half years ago, which they've doubled in cost is what it boils down to."

The rise in cost for eggs caused Low to raise her prices from 20 dollars to 30 dollars. "I didn't want to, luckily I didn't have to double my prices like the eggs have doubled, I was able to cut the costs here and there," Low explained.

However, the price hike not only affected Low, but it also affected her online community. "It made some Facebook chatter, I had people saying, 'your pies are way too expensive'."

"Everything's doubled in price, eggs especially, my pie prices haven't. And that's just kind of my response on social media when people want to have something to say on the price. I'm sorry, but that's just kind of the economy we're in right now," Low added.

Snake Farm Pie Company's prices vary between $30 to $40. The owner explained that the prices have not deterred her loyal customers.

She is very excited to see what awaits her small business in 2023.

