Rise in pediatric cases from COVID-19, other viral illnesses raises concerns

Mary Peterson, Executive Vice President and COO of the Driscoll health system said that they are currently seeing a lot of viral illnesses in children right now.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Returning to the classroom might prove to be more challenging than anticipated due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, along with other illnesses.

Here in the Coastal Bend, pediatric hospitalizations have seen an uptick as well. Driscoll Children's Hospital currently has five children in the hospital battling the virus, however none of those patients are currently in the ICU for COVID-19.

Driscoll told 3News that they do have 14 children in the ICU battling various other viruses, including RSV and pneumonia. According to officials with Driscoll, that leaves eight pedantic ICU beds available.

Mary Peterson is the Executive Vice President and COO of the Driscoll health system. She said the number of COVID-19 cases among children has been on the rise lately, but it's nothing compared to what was going on with kids and COVID-19 back at the start of the school year.

"In the last week we've had 278 children test positive for COVID-19 in our community, and that is high," Peterson said. "But it's not nearly as high as what we experience during the Delta surge."

Right now the hospital only has five children hospitalized with COVID-19. None are in the ICU.

"I would say we're seeing a lot of viral illnesses in children right now. And COVID-19 is one of several," Peterson said.

The Director of the Public Health District, Annette Rodriguez said she is worried that we could soon see an even bigger increase in the number of children catching COVID-19.

"I think in the United States we're seeing a 50% increase in pediatric cases," Rodriguez said. "So we're expecting to see something very similar. We usually follow suit."

Peterson said the wait time in the ER is a little bit longer than they would like and that's due to parents bringing in their children to get tested for COVID-19. She's asking parents to try and have their children tested elsewhere, so that they can treat those kids who are really sick and in need of emergency care.

