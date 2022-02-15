Rise School continues to share message of inclusion and equality

School is a place to have fun, grow, and learn. The Rise School teaches their students not just how to write and count, but also how to accept one another.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Although everyday isn’t always a sunny day in the Coastal Bend - there’s always a little sunshine over at the rise school Corpus Christi.

The Rise School is all about inclusion and learning that just because sometimes we’re a little different from one another, doesn't mean we can't learn from each other and learn together.

“We are an inclusion preschool program. We are the only inclusion preschool program in Corpus that offers what we do,” said Executive Director Vanessa Nisbit. “We start at 15 months to 6 years of age. Inclusion means we have 50% that have a disability and 50% that do not have a disability and we come together in one classroom.”

Inclusion is something the founders of the school wanted for their own child.

“The Rise School was founded back in 2007 because of a family, David and Sherry Rumley, they had a child born with down syndrome and they wanted the best education for little Jack,” said Nisbit.

That mission continues to this day, creating a safe space where learning has no limits.

“We were all created equally, and these kids don’t know any different,” said Nisbit. “They know their friend yes their best friend has down syndrome, but they do not know that their friend has down syndrome so that’s the plus of this school we’re all one.”

The school helps children reach milestones every day.

“To see these kids, grow that come in not walking to come in running after their friends saying to keep up with them, not being able to hold a fork, being able to feed themselves it’s a continuous story that never ends,” said Nisbit.

And the school provides resources to help students continue to grow.

“We have therapists that come in from Driscoll. We have a speech therapist, occupational therapist and physical therapist,” said Nisbit.

The teachers at the school hope students carry that message of inclusivity with them.

“I don’t see the disability I just see the child, the person and all children can learn,” said Lead Teacher Valeria Seglvia.

The school is hosting their 17th Annual Rise and Shine 10k,5k,1k Community Inclusion Fair. This fundraiser will help the school open a 5th classroom and help the school continue to offer everything that they do.

“Everything comes directly back to us to help these kiddos achieve their goals for the next step of their lives,” said Nisbit.

If you would like to sign up, click here.