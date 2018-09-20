Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Rise School of Corpus Christi opened its newest building Thursday with a special ceremony.

Rise School is an inclusive campus for pre-k children with and without disabilities. Although the school has been open for a decade, the school has been operating out of various buildings.

Now Rise School has another place to call home, and they celebrated the new campus opening with a special ribbon cutting.

"Back then when we started it we had 10 kids, and I didn't know if it was just gonna be Jack's group but then it grew and the fact that it grew to this I'd never imagine," founding parent Sherry Rumley said.

The school will be open year-round, five days a week, and is adjacent to the Annapolis campus.

