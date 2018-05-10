Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Rise School of Corpus Christi's second annual Pet Parade took place Friday morning at the school's inclusive playground.

The parade was aimed at helping bring some of their science lessons to life and show off a little bit of what they've learned so far. Dogs, rabbits, and even birds got the chance to march on the playground of the new facility.

Rise School Executive Director Vanessa Nisbet was pleased with Friday's event.

"We're an inclusion pre-school, so we have kiddos with disability and kiddos without. So for the kiddos with disability, all that sensory is involved. I mean, it's just getting bigger and bigger, and I cannot wait until next year for our third annual to see what they have," Nisbet said.

The parade helps the students learn more developmental skills through socialization with the animals and each other.

