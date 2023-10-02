Rise School of Corpus Christi offers unique inclusive experience for students with disabilities

The 18th Annual Rise & Shine 10K, 5K & 1K Inclusion is on Feb. 18. at 8 a.m. over at Water's Edge Park. The event provides money for the school's tuition program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rise School of Corpus Christi is all about preparing kids for the public school classroom, but especially those who might have developmental disabilities.

The pre-school off of Weber Road near Staples Street serves about 60 students. What makes Rise unique is that the students learn in an environment with a 50-50 ratio of students with disabilities and those without.

Rise Director Kayla Everett told 3NEWS the school even raises money for families who might not be able to afford the tuition on their own.

"The tuition assistance is huge for our families because we are a school but we also have a partnership with Driscoll and we offer physical therapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, and music therapy here in the facility for our kids," she said. "So our kids are not only getting top quality education but they're getting the therapy services they need."

The 18th Annual Rise & Shine 10K, 5K & 1K Inclusion is happening next weekend on Feb. 18. at 8 a.m. over at Water's Edge Park. The event helps raise money for the school's tuition assistance program.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.