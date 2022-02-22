Rising price of paint hitting Coastal Bend businesses, retailers

Casey Mengle, sales manager for Live Oak Construction, said he's seen paint prices increase anywhere from 35-40%.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With supply shortages still impacting area grocers, the cost of paint can be added to the list of expensive items as well.

Casey Mengle, sales manager for Live Oak Construction, said on top of being busier than they have ever been, his store is seeing numerous price increases and material delays since the pandemic began, and materials like paint are no exception.

Mengle said he's seen paint prices increase anywhere from 35-40%.

"A five gallon bucket of paint was $90 in November, and it's now $140," Mengle said. "So that definitely has its effect on our prices as well."

Local paint retailers in the Coastal Bend have also felt the impact of supply chain issues. Ashmore Paint Co. Manager Juanita Serna said the type of paint also determines what is in stock at the moment.

"Right now the oil based products are in shortage, and it's hard to get," Serna said. "But we have great alternatives and vendors we can go through to finish the job for contractors."

And for those who might be waiting until prices decrease, there might be a longer wait then anticipated.

"If anything, I think Corpus Christi has a lot of affordable housing for the Texas area," Serna said. "I think we are just closing that gap. I don't think we will be seeing prices going down anytime soon."

