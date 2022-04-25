Rising property taxes lead to appraisal protests from area homeowners

Terri Noack, liaison officer for the Nueces County Appraisal District, said that understanding your property taxes doesn't have to de a difficult endeavor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Property tax notices have been going out to residents and Nueces County tax payers are starting to make their protests heard.

Residents are now starting to post their complaints on social media and one local realtor is offering to help homeowners for free.

Corpus Christi realtor Rick Gomez, said he's hearing from clients who cant believe their property taxes have increased so much since last year.

"What the city government is taking in, the revenue that it's taking in is already excessive," Gomez said.

Chief Nueces County tax appraiser Ronnie Canales, said its a major price jump.

"Between last year and this year you're seeing about a 22-to-23 percent increase in residential," Canales said. "And you're looking at about 26-to-28 percent in strip centers which is commercial."

However, for tax payers such as Gomez, the taxes should not be that much higher.

"What should be happening is that we'd like to see a reduction in tax rates to equal what they actually need," Gomez said.

According to Canales, residents can expect taxes to be higher in parts of town that see a lot of new building construction and that's exactly what's been happening in the Corpus Christi area.

"Take a drive. Go by London ISD. See on both sides of the street, you'll see a lot of new buildings behind the high school and in front of the high school," Canales said.

Recent reports showed that in Bexar County, the median value of a home appreciated nearly 25 percent to more than $265,000. In Travis County, where the states housing crunch has been most apparent, the median home value has skyrocketed, climbing more than 50-percent since last year to more than $632,000.

Terri Noack, liaison officer for the Nueces County Appraisal District, said that understanding your property taxes doesn't have to de a difficult endeavor.

"Its really a painless process," Noack said. "You should not be intimidated or afraid to protest their values."

