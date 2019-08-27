CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An organization that's been working to restore the historic Ritz Theatre was approved for a $100,000 grant.

The grant is going to help Patch start the restoration needed to revitalize the Ritz Theatre completely

"Hooting and hollering it was exciting we were clapping we were saying thank you," president Monica Sawyer said.

The Tax Increment Redevelopment Zone committee said they would match donations up to $100,000.

Sawyer has been spearheading the revitalization of the ritz, and with the money, they will start roof repairs.

"Patch up all the leaks and save the theatre really because without the roof being restored the theatre was just crumbling," Sawyer said.

With a renovated theatre Patch will be able to offer a space for the creative minds in Corpus Christi.

"We have come up with plans to help bring income into the city through this theatre elevate the creative class. Be a support system for all the creative people in town which is desperately needed," Sawyer said.

Jordan Michael, with the Downtown Management District, is equally as excited for the funding.

"This is a great accomplishment for them, you know with the development of the two way street on North Chapparal Street it has been bringing more people to that area sop they're able to see the Ritz, and it's peaked their interest," Michael said.

According to Sawyer, repairs should begin within a couple of weeks.

If you want to help the efforts to restore the theatre, you can head over to Que Bueno Tacofest on Sept. 14.