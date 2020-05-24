CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just last week, we reported on the Boil Water Notice near Calallen and Robstown.

Customers with the River Acres Water Supply or 'RAWS' said after three weeks, their water is finally safe to drink and the boil water notice has been lifted.

RAWS officials said in a statement:

"The corrective actions taken to restore the quality of water distributed by the river acres water supply has been successful, and as this morning TCEQ was provided with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use."

For information on how to get ahold of RAWS, visit their website.

