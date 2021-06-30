Road closures begin Sunday morning for Mayor's 44th Annual Big Bang Celebration

The city is encouraging the public to use the free RTA Park and Ride service.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown road closures on Sunday for the Mayor's Big Bang Celebration will begin at 7:30 a.m., city officials announced.

Here is what you need to know:

Downtown Area

North Shoreline Boulevard between Power Street and Coopers Alley will be closed.

South Shoreline Boulevard between IH-37 and John Sartain Street will be closed. South Shoreline Boulevard is reduced to one lane between Power Street and IH-37.

Northbound Water Street is reduced to one lane between Coopers Alley and Lomax Street.

Eastbound IH-37 between Water Street and South Shoreline Boulevard will be closed.

Access to establishments fronting Shoreline Boulevard will be maintained via Water Street.

Existing ONE-WAY streets will be temporarily converted to TWO-WAY traffic flow for the duration of the closure.

Access to the T-Heads will be maintained via Water Street.

There will be parking restrictions at various locations where “NO PARKING SPECIAL EVENT” signage is posted.

North Beach Area

At 7:00 p.m. or as directed by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

SB US 181 “Texas State Aquarium/USS Lexington/North Beach” Exit will be Closed.

Parking near the event and along surrounding streets will either be prohibited or limited to provide a pedestrian safe environment for patrons. The public should expect to see NO PARKING signage in place by 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3. Enforcement of these parking restrictions will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The city is encouraging the public to use the free RTA Park and Ride service. The pickup site will be the City Hall parking lot, and the drop-off site will be at Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. The hours of operation are from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show.

“Public Safety is of the utmost importance as we come together to celebrate our nation’s birthday. This Fourth of July, I encourage everyone to enjoy the weekend’s festivities using free RTA shuttles and appreciate everyone’s patience as we route traffic for safety,” said Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo.

