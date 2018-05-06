Construction of the new Harbor Bridge is said to be on track. It's just a little over two years from opening, but during the construction process, local motorists are having to face some challenges.

A new round of closures and detours is coming up for drivers on the Crosstown Expressway.

"Be aware of all the construction that's going to be taking place for the next two years here," said Lorette Williams, public information coordinator for Flatiron-Dragados.

Come this weekend, be prepared for detours if your travels take you on the Crosstown Expressway, also known as State Highway 286, and Comanche Street. There will be daily lane closures from 4 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

"Once the Comanche Street bridge is rebuilt, they're going to be opening that up toward the end of the summer. Once that's open, then we'll shift our attention over to the Lipan Street bridge," Williams said. "The Lipan Street bridge will then be demolished and it will not be rebuilt."

The Texas Department of Transportation will have detour signs set up and well marked so drivers know how to get around.

Between now and the completion of the $800 million project, be prepared for a lot more of these types of closures and detours.

"That's going to be a challenge for all of us. You know, we're going to be learning new routes, new ways to get to our destination," Williams said. "One of the things though, is many people are going to be surprised that we're actually going to be able to have these connections, that are going to be smoother connections when in and around the downtown area."

For this weekend, while work is being done, the frontage roads along that stretch of Crosstown at Comanche will remain open.

