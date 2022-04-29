Road closures scheduled for I-37 southbound mainlines Sunday night

The two, separate 15-minute closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday to allow workers to remove an overhead sign structure.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorist can expect to experience minor traffic delays over the weekend as construction projects continue.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT), contractors have scheduled two brief closures of I-37 southbound mainlines Sunday night just south of the Nueces River.

The two, separate 15-minute closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday to allow workers to remove an overhead sign structure.

Once the structure has been removed both lanes will be reopened. No detours are available, so motorists are encouraged to plan ahead of time.

Construction deadlines are tentative depending on weather conditions and may change.

