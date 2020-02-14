CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gloria Hicks Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday after a road rage incident.

"The school got the report so they went on lockdown we came and responded detained one the of the involved parties ensured there was no danger to students or staff and lifted the lockdown," said Kirby Warnke, CCISD Police Cheif.

According to police, the road rage incident happened in front of the school, and the school went on lockdown as a precaution.

