CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — What started out as a road block for Thomas Lane turned into a direct pathway to the woman of his dreams.

"The trip began on her birthday and ended on mine," Lane said.

Lane always wanted to ride his Harley across the United States.

"I attempted it last year in June and had mechanical issues midway through the trip," Lane said.

He was forced to come back home but was determined to get back to his cross country cruise.

That's when Paige Hall walked into his life.

"She was hired on at my place of work so my first day back to work after my vacation time was the day that we met." Lane said.

Call it fate or just love at first sight.

"It was already enamored at that point," Hall said. "It was too late for me."

Fast forward a year later and to Lane's second attempt at his tour across the U.S. only this time he would take hall with him for the 12,110 mile trip.

"The primary goal of the trip was to take a photograph at every state line," Lane said.

The most memorable photograph would be one that would capture both their love for adventure and for each other.

"He kind of took my hands and that's when I was like ok," Hall said.

Halfway through their trip, on August 2, Lane got down on one knee on Logan's Pass at Glacier National Park.

"He started telling me that he had asked my family for their blessing and I was shocked I was very surprised," Hall said.

Hall, a Canadian, became a naturalized citizen just two months before.

"I couldn't believe that I was so fortunate to be able to see the 48 states um it felt like a dream come true," Hall said.

