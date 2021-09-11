Road work expected to take place on Kostoryz from SPID to Holly

Construction will begin on Nov. 10. and is expected to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With road projects underway motorists can expect construction to take place around the Coastal Bend.

According to a social media post form the City of Corpus Christi beginning Nov. 10. City contractors will begin roadway operations on Kostoryz Road from SPID to Holly Road.

Construction is expected to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will last for around two weeks. Construction is expected to begin in the northbound lanes and upon completion will shift to the southbound lanes.

This is one of many street projects that are part of Street Preventative Maintenance Program.

Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes and follow posted constructions signs as posted.

