Roadwork soon to begin as the City of Corpus Christi targets pothole concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has their work cut out for them as the Public Works Department works to fix more than 400 potholes reported around town.

The city's pothole issue has been ongoing for some time now, with no help from the recent rain.

City officials tell 3NEWS they have had 447 work orders made through the city's 3-1-1 number since August.

"Once those new work orders come in, we filter through those, you know, and send them to the different departments within public works so, you know, potholes, storm water, any of those type of areas," Interim Public Works Director Gabriel Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa said there are about 403 pothole requests that have been validated through the city's 311 number. With so many reports coming since August, he said many need to be confirmed.

"The majority of them are valid requests, you know, there are sometimes, what may be a pothole to somebody is kind of categorized different within our department." Hinojosa adds.

The Public Works Department averages about 20 work orders for potholes, however that number rose quickly in August. Filling potholes is something the department says the city has prioritized in their budget.

"City Council and city staff have seen that need and dedicated more than $330 million for the last few years towards that need," Hinojosa said.

He also adds that the process for filling potholes is the same regardless of the road, but the larger ones will require more attention.

"What's added is traffic control," Hinojosa said. "There's a lot more traffic on our arterials, your Everharts [Road], your Staples [Street], it adds that little extra to repairing the pothole to make sure we have a lane closure we do properly."

The City of Corpus Christi is also addressing the reported sinkholes this week on Harris Drive and Carroll Lane.

