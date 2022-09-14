'Robb-Ed' documentary will feature children survivors of Robb Elementary School shooting

Documentary filmmakers sit down with students from Uvalde Elementary

SAN DIEGO — Filmmaker Charlie Minn sits down with six Uvalde survivors who were inside room 112 where 8 students and two teachers were murdered on May 24th.

The documentary “Robb-ed” is a full-length feature film about the tragedy at Robb Elementary School where 19 students and two teachers were killed and seventeen others were wounded.

Some of these children are speaking out for the first time.

Filmmaker Minn expresses his concern and frustration with the way police handled the shooting. "You would think after all these mass shootings, we would have a better response. Why would you be outside the classroom? What does that do? These police procedures are a joke. Anyone can do that. I can do that. You signed up for this. Don’t sign up for it if you can't do it. Do what you need to do, you signed up for it," said Minn.

Minn says the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas and the 1984 San Ysidro massacre have troubling similarities.

On July 18th that year, a 41-year-old man shot 21 people and wounded 19 others at a McDonald's in San Ysidro before being killed by a police sniper 77 minutes after he opened fire.

"Chief Peter Arredondo in Uvalde became Jerry Sanders. Jerry Sanders, former Mayor of San Diego, blew the whole San Ysidro massacre, in my opinion, by hesitating. The sniper took down the San Ysidro shooter 77 minutes into the ordeal. Uvalde took 77 minutes, you can't make this up. Please stop making excuses. We go by results. Results are not there. San Ysidro and Uvalde are 38 years apart. We have learned nothing. Police chickened out again. Those are the results," said Minn.

He hopes his documentary will inspire people to take action.

"Our country is failing right now. We kill children. I go by results. I encourage people to speak up more. Stop watching the news and saying, 'oh that’s horrible.' If you don’t speak up, you are a part of the problem. I’m doing my part by making these documentaries," said Minn.

No release date is set for the "Robb-Ed" documentary. Minn says it could possibly be released towards the end of this year on a streaming platform.