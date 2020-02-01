CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Tuesday night after ringing in the new year running from Corpus Christi police and Department of Public Safety troopers.

Troopers were chasing a man wanted in multiple robberies at around 10 p.m. Tuesday when he crashed near the intersection of Agnes and the Crosstown Expressway. The suspect, who has not been identified, ran off but was caught by police.

Investigators discovered narcotics and paraphernalia in the suspect's possession. He now faces charges for the drugs as well as evading arrest.

