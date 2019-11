CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi men have been sentenced to federal prison after admitting that they robbed a Texas Food Mart in the 6100 block of Williams in August of 2018.

26-year-old Alexander Newman and 22-year-old Francisco Chavera both pled guilty to the robbery.

A federal judge sentenced Chavera to nearly ten years in prison, and Newman received a four-year sentence.

Earlier in 2019, two other men were also sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

