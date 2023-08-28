Robert 'Bob' Batterson rosary, funeral services to be laid to rest this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A funeral is scheduled Wednesday for retired US Navy captain Robert ‘Bob’ Batterson.
The last known remaining Pearl Harbor survivor in the Coastal Bend died a little more than two weeks ago.
A rosary service will be held Tuesday and a funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, both happening at St. Pius Catholic Church.
A military burial will follow, at 1 p.m., at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Batterson joined the Navy in 1939 and was at Naval Station Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese forces bombed the base in an event which changed the course of World War II for many.
He later came to Corpus Christi, where he earned his wings as a fighter pilot at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi.
