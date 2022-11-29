Robert Vela Jr. becomes new president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Vela earned his bachelor's and graduate degrees from Texas A&M-Kingsville.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday was a huge day for the Texas A&M University-Kingsville Javelinas as they held the inauguration for their new president.

3NEWS' Rudy Trevino had the honor of emceeing the event as Robert Vela Jr. was welcomed as the institution's new president.

Vela was conferred the authority and symbols of the Texas A&M-Kingsville presidency.

"I am grateful for this amazing opportunity to work for our students and our region. May the tower in front of you that has lit the way for so many of us, illuminate the path toward a new exciting future," he said.

Vela earned his bachelors and graduate degrees from Texas A&M-Kingsville.

