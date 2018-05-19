A Robstown teen was given the gift of sight Friday evening.

15-year-old Martin-Henri Velasco is a drummer in the Robstown High School Band.

Velasco is visually severely impaired in both eyes.

In recent weeks Velasco family and friends were able to raise thousands of dollars for a pair of high tech glasses to help him see again.

"I got you this box man; it's got your eSight in it," Velasco's parents said.

Velasco calls it the surprise of a lifetime.

"I still can't believe that in just a matter of weeks I have these," Velasco said.

The $10,000 glasses now give Velasco the ability to enjoy an upcoming trip to Disney world and improve his drumming skills.

"Just having them, being able to see more, because it's been a while since I've been able to see better," Velasco said.

However, he doesn't need sheet music to do the drums.

Velasco uses sound to learn impressive pieces on the drums.

"If you practice hard enough you'll get there," Velasco said.

At the age of 3-years-old Velasco was diagnosed with a rare eye condition.

Doctors determined Velasco was going blind in his left eye and did what they could to save the right one.

Two weeks before Velasco 15th birthday he began to go bilaterally blind.

"It was terrible," Velasco said.

Then another crushing blow happened to Velasco; he lost his mother to cancer.

"At times I get upset, it gets hard," Velasco said.

But despite the setbacks, Velasco has chosen to keep pushing forward.

"Focused have a good mindset, like if you're not good, then you'll be better just keep practicing," Velasco said.

"I am amazed at what he can do," said Sylvia Romero, principal at Robstown High School

"Our goal is not to tell him no, our goal is to make it work," band director Charles Cabrera said.

Velasco said he owes his success to his family, peers, and staff like Cabrera and Romero.

"He's trying his very best and giving it his most to make that happen," Cabrera said

"He does a fantastic job, and it's just very encouraging and inspiring to see him," Romero said.

Now Velasco can be found under the Friday night lights drumming away with the help of technology and unwavering support.

"I still can't believe it," Velasco said.

