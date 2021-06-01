Robstown ISD delays school start time due to weather

Classes will begin at 10 a.m.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Robstown ISD is delaying school start time due to inclement weather.

The district said safety of the students and community is a top priority.

Bus route information will be released soon.

