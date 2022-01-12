Robstown drone team heading for championship

The high school seniors are gearing up to compete at the national 2022 Bell Advanced Vertical Robotics Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Robstown Indepdnet School District came together for a pep rally Thursday to celebrate their drone team.

The high school seniors are gearing up to compete at the national 2022 Bell Advanced Vertical Robotics Championship.

One of the newer team members Asher Tooley said the device will be shooting a laser from one of their drones designed to point at a building and put out a fire. He told 3NEWS that the best part of his experience is the friendships he's made because of the team.

"Its gonna be a lot of competition, I've made a lot of friends in this program, its like a second family and I'm really excited," he said.

Their competition will take place on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.