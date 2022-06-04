Robstown drug bust hopes to bring light to serious problem

Members of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Interdiction Unit hopes the bust can open the community's eyes to the issue of illegal drugs.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office Interdiction Unit made a large drug bust in Robstown Wednesday.

The bust was part of the teams street level crimes initiative they started around a month ago. It focuses more on smaller cities within the County.

According to Mark Tamez with the criminal unit, he hopes the bust can be a reality check to residents in the area.

"yeah I think anytime we find that much contraband in a smaller community -- I really think its a reality check to the citizens in this area that we do have a tremendous drug problem," Tamez said. "And again, this is why we started our new street level initiative, to target people like this."