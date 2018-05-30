In the 2018-19 school year, Robstown will welcome students at a brand new building to prepare for their future.

Robstown Early College High School will open its doors in the fall.

The just under 40,000 square foot building will provide students with a collegiate atmosphere. It will feature a state-of-the-art media center, 12 new classrooms and an outdoor quad.

District officials are excited about the upcoming year.

"Our students have the opportunity now to graduate now with up to 60 credit hours or an associates degree by the time they graduate high school," Public Relations Coordinator Kelsey Cook said. "They're going to work for us, so this building is us working for them."

Approximately 600 students are expected to be enrolled in the fall.

