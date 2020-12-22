Robstown EMS workers begin to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is expecting their first shipment of the vaccine this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency workers in Robstown are beginning to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

The City of Robstown Emergency Medical Services announced the first vaccine that was given today on their Facebook page.

Chief Padilla was one of the first Robstown EMS workers to get their vaccine today at CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is expecting their first shipment of the vaccine this week. They will then begin to vaccinate EMS workers and firefighters who respond to emergency calls.

