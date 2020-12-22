x
Robstown EMS workers begin to get COVID-19 vaccine

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is expecting their first shipment of the vaccine this week.
Credit: City of Robstown EMS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency workers in Robstown are beginning to get their COVID-19 vaccines. 

The City of Robstown Emergency Medical Services announced the first vaccine that was given today on their Facebook page.  

Credit: Facebook

Chief Padilla was one of the first Robstown EMS workers to get their vaccine today at CHRISTUS Spohn - Shoreline. 

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is expecting their first shipment of the vaccine this week. They will then begin to vaccinate EMS workers and firefighters who respond to emergency calls. 

