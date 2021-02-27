Robstown expected to improve drainage issues after multi-million dollar grant from TWDB

Once the shovel hits the ground on these projects, people can expect a safe and reliable drainage system that should better protect roads from flooding.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Starting this year, four projects worth over $5.2 million will kick start in Robstown to better serve the community. County Commissioners said the money was awarded to the City of Robstown by the Texas Water Development Board.

"The Bosquez street ditch, you've got ditch A which is behind the high school, you've got the Casa Blanca ditch which is on the Ruben Chavez road and you have the new state of the art monitor system that is gonna be from Petronila to Driscoll to Robstown," said Joseph Ramirez with Nueces County Drainage.

Senior Commissioner Jesse Rojas said these projects focus on drainage in Robstown, which he said is in need of a long over-due face-lift.

"We sit in kind of a bold in the entire region. Water sits in Robstown, settles for several days," said Rojas.

Standing water in Robstown has been an issue for decades, leaving the community stuck in a puddle with daily routines on pause.

"Can be a hazard to either the kids walking to school or driving there. You know that the buses, if it rains in the morning, your kids are gonna get to school till midafternoon," said Ramirez.

They said once the shovel hits the ground on these projects, people can expect a safe and reliable drainage system that should prevent roads from flooding after a good enough rain.

"With this grant, in the future, we're no longer going to have that problem," said Balde Torres III, Nueces County Commissioner.

"We're bringing safety to our community and safety to our children of our school district," Rojas added.

Construction for all four projects will start in 2021 and could take anywhere from eight to 15 months to complete.

