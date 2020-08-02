ROBSTOWN, Texas — The Robstown Fire Department reports they had several calls from residents concerned with an unexplained odor that spread throughout the city of Robstown.

Officials say the smell appeared to be that of natural gas, but they are currently still investigating to confirm.

According to the Robstown Firefighters, there was a fire in the area, but they don’t believe that contributed to the smell.

At 11:01 p.m. on Friday night, the Robstown Fire Department posted on their Facebook page "we’re aware of the odor lingering around the city. We’re currently investigating and we’ll provide more information as it becomes available."

