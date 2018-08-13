Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Robstown Fire Department is giving back to breast cancer awareness again with the sale of their breast cancer awareness t-shirts.

The shirts officially go on sale Sept. 1. You can get a small youth shirt for $12.

To find out where you can buy a shirt to give back, call 361-387-2522.

