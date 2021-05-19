Stalled vehicles, water rescues for residents in Robstown

Gomez says, Avenue J, the 600 block and Highway 44 were a few of the areas in Robstown to experience heavy flooding. Gomez say these barricades in place are there for a reason. Gomez is asking drivers to acknowledge them and not to try and pass them.



"Don't try and go around the barricades and make your way through because you're probably going to need up ending help and what we are doing is stretching thin our public safety officials and somebody who might need some serious help."



Mayor Gomez says Highway 44 and Avenue J in front of the high school tend to be problem areas when it comes to flooding. Gomez encourages everyone to stay off the roads if possible and that’s another reason they made the decision to close schools today.



"I know we are expecting more rain throughout the day so we will just be out there trying to help people out and if we get calls who need to move around, we have the ability to do that and that’s what we will be doing," said Gomez.



Mayor Gomez urges the community to stay off the streets if you can and to turn around don’t drown.