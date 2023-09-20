Robstown High School students thrive thanks to generous donation from Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce

The chamber made a donation of $5,000, including 20 drone kits and medical supplies, to the school's STEM program.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several groups of students at Robstown High School are benefiting from a donation made by the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

3NEWS went to the school to see how the robotics and health sciences classes are being assisted.



Robotics student Sebastian Tagle said he is grateful for the experience.

"I really do appreciate it because we've been at a standstill since about March," he said.



Health sciences student Katee Castro said the donation helps students prepare for real-world scenarios.

"I think it's very important because we get to do a lot more hands-on with all of these supplies," she said.

Students from Robstown High School realize that without donations like the one from the chamber, it would take much longer to complete their studies. Robotics teacher Marietta Saenz said they ran out of parts to continue building a drone to be used in an upcoming competition.

"Unfortunately due to funding we didn't have those resources for them to continue the build," she said.



The chamber made a donation of $5,000, including 20 drone kits and medical supplies, to the school's STEM program. Chamber president Al Arreola Jr. said private business partnerships are needed at most schools.

"It's very tough on government with their budgets and if the private sector can help supplement some of these programs, that's an important first step in showing that we value our future work force," he said.



Health sciences instructor and L.V.N. John Lozano said the medical supplies are the kind used in hospitals every day.

"It keeps the students in line so that when they actually leave here they'll actually prepare themselves for when they get to the medical field," he said.



Schools like Robstown ISD tend to depend on local business and industry to get through some of the months when they just can't afford all the supplies they need for some of the courses they teach.



Robstown High School Assistant Principal Benito Portillo said that the donation was necessary.

"When it comes to managing the budget for the career and technology programs that we offer, you know, sometimes it's not enough."



For students like Castro, it means they're closer to their goals.

"I can go into traveling, pretty much traveling. I can go to whatever hospital they need me to. And be a registered nurse," she said.

