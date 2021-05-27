Robstown honors former hometown district judge with a plaque of accomplishments

One year after his passing, former district judge Joaquin Villarreal was remembered with the unveiling of a special plaque in his hometown.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — There's a bit of well-deserved recognition for a man who dedicated his life to serving this community.

One year after his passing, former District Judge Joaquin Villarreal III was remembered with the unveiling of a special plaque in his hometown.

Surrounded by family and friends, a fitting tribute was unveiled by commissioner John Marez, who now occupies the seat once held by Joaquin Villarreal III.

The plaque outlined the former judge's long list of accomplishments at the Nueces County Community Center at the Oscar Ortiz County Park in Robstown.

There on hand was the late judge's wife, Yolanda, as well as his niece and nephew. Each one with their own special memories.

For Marez, the tribute to the judge is significant because it has been placed at the county park the then commissioner helped make happen.

Villarreal III will perhaps be best remembered as always being there for the people he loved and his beloved community of Robstown.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.